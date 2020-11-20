Infosys' Simplus collaborates with Salesforce for vaccine management cloud solution

Simplus, an Infosys company, announced a collaboration with Salesforce for a vaccine management cloud solution built on the Salesforce Platform in support of Salesforce Work.com for Vaccines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Combining Simplus' resources, capabilities, and Salesforce consulting and product expertise, the companies have created an end-to-end vaccine management solution to help support the federal government's mandate for states to be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

Infosys vaccine management solution built on the Salesforce Platform covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritization, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring.

The solution is integrated with Salesforce Health Cloud that can help support compliance with applicable laws, such as HIPAA. Within this solution are two communities: one for residents and one for providers.

The resident community is the one-stop-shop for individuals to find information, register with state and local governments, and schedule vaccine appointments. The provider community is the central hub for providers. Providers may, for example, apply to become a COVID-19 vaccine provider, manage appointments, maintain inventory, log vaccine administration details and document adverse effects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)