Bharti Airtel announces completion of merger of Indus Tower and Bharti Infratel

Bharti Airtel announced the completion of merger of Indus Towers and Bharti lnfratel.

The Combined entity, to be renamed as Indus Towers, is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

Upon implementation of the Scheme, the aggregate shareholding of the Company (along with Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary) in the combined entity shall be changed from 53.51% to 36.73%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)