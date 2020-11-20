Bharti Airtel announces completion of merger of Indus Tower and Bharti Infratel

-
ALSO READ
Board of Bharti Infratel appoints Bimal Dayal as MD
Vodafone Idea update on Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers Merger
Board of Bharti Airtel approves exit from Ghanaian telecom market
Bharti Infratel gains on decision to proceed with Indus Towers merger
Bharti Telecom sells 2.75% stake in Airtel, raises Rs 8433 cr
-
Bharti Airtel announced the completion of merger of Indus Towers and Bharti lnfratel.
The Combined entity, to be renamed as Indus Towers, is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.
Upon implementation of the Scheme, the aggregate shareholding of the Company (along with Nettle Infrastructure Investments, a wholly-owned subsidiary) in the combined entity shall be changed from 53.51% to 36.73%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU