Board of Assam Company India appoints director and increases authorised share capital

At meeting held on 12 February 2019

The Board of Assam Company India at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has appointed Binay Raghuram Shetty as a Whole-time Director. Pursuant to the approved resolution plan passed by the NCLT dated 20 September 2018, the Board of Directors has approved the increase in authorised share capital of the company to Rs 370 crore.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 09:39 IST

