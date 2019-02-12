Board of Mishtann Foods approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 12 February 2019The Board of Mishtann Foods at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has accepted the resignation of Ravikumar Ramanbhai Patel, Bhaveshkumar Vasantbhai Patel and Sweetyben Ravikumar Patel, Independent Directors of the company. The Board accepted the resignation tendered by Hiteshkumar Jayantilal Shah, Additional Non-Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
