JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Financial Inclusion Of Small Entrepreneurs Need Of Hour
Business Standard

Board of Mishtann Foods approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 12 February 2019

The Board of Mishtann Foods at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has accepted the resignation of Ravikumar Ramanbhai Patel, Bhaveshkumar Vasantbhai Patel and Sweetyben Ravikumar Patel, Independent Directors of the company. The Board accepted the resignation tendered by Hiteshkumar Jayantilal Shah, Additional Non-Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 18:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements