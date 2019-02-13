Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream

-
ALSO READ
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic skin treatment ointment
Lupin launches skin-treatment cream in US
Zydus receives final approval for Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP
Lupin launches Nystatin and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP 100,000 units/gm; 0.1 %
Dr Reddy's Labs recalls 35k tubes of skin infection cream from US
-
Strides Pharma Science announced that its step]down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 0.025%, 0.1% and 0.5%. from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).
The product is a generic version of Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 0.025%, 0.1% and 0.5%. is approximately US$ 55 Mn. The product will be manufactured at flagship facility in Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU