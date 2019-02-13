JUST IN
Business Standard

Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream

Capital Market 

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step]down wholly owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 0.025%, 0.1% and 0.5%. from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA).

The product is a generic version of Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

According to IQVIA MAT data, the US market for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream USP, 0.025%, 0.1% and 0.5%. is approximately US$ 55 Mn. The product will be manufactured at flagship facility in Bangalore and will be marketed by Strides Pharma Inc. in the US market.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 09:24 IST

