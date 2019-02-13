JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream
Business Standard

Board of Parle Software appoints CEO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 12 February 2019

The Board of Parle Software at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has approved the following -

Appointment of Paresh Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (KMP) of the Company with immediate effect.

Change in Designation of Manisha Patel having DIN: 068173 77 from Non-Executive Women Director (Independent) to Non-Executive Woman Director (Non-Independent) with immediate effect.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements