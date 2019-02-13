Board of Parle Software appoints CEO

At meeting held on 12 February 2019The Board of Parle Software at its meeting held on 12 February 2019 has approved the following -
Appointment of Paresh Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (KMP) of the Company with immediate effect.
Change in Designation of Manisha Patel having DIN: 068173 77 from Non-Executive Women Director (Independent) to Non-Executive Woman Director (Non-Independent) with immediate effect.
