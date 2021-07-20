Glenmark Life Sciences IPO update

-
Glenmark Life Sciences, subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has filed the red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies on 19 July 2021.
The details of the proposed initial public offer are under:
Fresh issue - up to Rs 1060 crore Offer by sale by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals - up to 63 lakh equity shares Anchor investor bid/ offer period - 26 July 2021 Bid/ offer opening date - 27 July 2021 Bid/ offer closing date - 29 July 2021 Expected date of listing - 06 August 2021
