Board of Bhagwandas Metals approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 23 March 2019The Board of Bhagwandas Metals at its meeting held on 23 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Samirkumar Mehta, Dhaval Barot and Ajay Chaudhari as Additional Directors of the company. The Board has accepted the resignation of Ketan Chaudhari as a Whole time Director, Nand Kishore Sonthalia as a Managing Director, Bhavin Sarvaiya as a Non-Executive Director and Narendra Kumar Lunawath and Chidambaram Chettiar Ramasamy Chettiar as an Independent Director of the Company.
