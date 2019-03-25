JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Market may open on a flat note
Business Standard

Board of Bhagwandas Metals approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 23 March 2019

The Board of Bhagwandas Metals at its meeting held on 23 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Samirkumar Mehta, Dhaval Barot and Ajay Chaudhari as Additional Directors of the company. The Board has accepted the resignation of Ketan Chaudhari as a Whole time Director, Nand Kishore Sonthalia as a Managing Director, Bhavin Sarvaiya as a Non-Executive Director and Narendra Kumar Lunawath and Chidambaram Chettiar Ramasamy Chettiar as an Independent Director of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements