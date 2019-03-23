JUST IN
Karnataka Bank reports fraud to RBI

Capital Market 

Karnataka Bank has reported fraud to RBI amounting to Rs.13.26 crore in the fund based working capital facility that was extended to SRS Finance, on account of diversion of funds.

The said working capital facility was extended by the Bank under Multiple Banking arrangement and necessary accounting treatment has already been given as per the extant RBI Guidelines.

First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 13:51 IST

