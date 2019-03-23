Karnataka Bank reports fraud to RBI

Karnataka has reported fraud to RBI amounting to Rs.13.26 crore in the fund based working capital facility that was extended to SRS Finance, on account of diversion of funds.

The said working capital facility was extended by the under Multiple arrangement and necessary accounting treatment has already been given as per the extant RBI Guidelines.

