International Paper APPM intimates of outage at its Rajahmundry facility

-
ALSO READ
International Paper APPM standalone net profit rises 179.16% in the December 2018 quarter
International Paper APPM standalone net profit rises 550.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Andhra to get $3.5 bn worth pulp and paper plant
Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Phethai hit Katrenikona town
Kakinada Gateway Port signs concession agreement for development of commercial port
-
From 25 March to 30 March 2019International Paper APPM announced that there would be Outage (maintenance) from 25 March 2019 to 30 March 2019 (both days inclusive) in the manufacturing facility located in Rajahmundry, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. The estimated loss of production will be around 500 tons per day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU