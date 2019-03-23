JUST IN
International Paper APPM intimates of outage at its Rajahmundry facility

From 25 March to 30 March 2019

International Paper APPM announced that there would be Outage (maintenance) from 25 March 2019 to 30 March 2019 (both days inclusive) in the manufacturing facility located in Rajahmundry, East Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh. The estimated loss of production will be around 500 tons per day.

First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 13:45 IST

