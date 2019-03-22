JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Orient Cement accepts resignation of director
Business Standard

Deepak Nitrite gets reaffirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Capital Market 

Deepak Nitrite announced that ICRA has re-affirmed the long-term rating of Line of credit at [ICRA] A+ (pronounced ICRA A plus) and Short Term rating at [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) assigned to the fund based limits and non-fund based limits of Deepak Nitrite (DNL).

The outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from Stable to Positive.

ICRA has also re-affirmed the rating at [ICRA] A1+ (pronounced ICRA A one plus) assigned to the Commercial Paper programme of DNL.

Further, ICRA has upgraded long term rating from [ICRA] BBB (pronounced ICRA triple B) to [ICRA] A- (pronounced ICRA A minus) and the short-term rating from [ICRA] A3+ (pronounced ICRA A three plus) to [ICRA] A2+ (pronounced ICRA A two plus) to Deepak Phenolics , Wholly owned subsidiary of DNL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 22 2019. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements