Board of Bharti Airtel constitutes Committee to evaluate biz reorganisation

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Airtel spurts on receiving approvals for downstream investments
Bharti Airtel announces completion of merger of Indus Tower and Bharti Infratel
Board of Bharti Airtel approves exit from Ghanaian telecom market
Board of Bharti Airtel to consider financing strategies
Bharti Airtel gallops as MSCI plan to raise weightage in Feb review
-
At meeting held on 17 February 2021The Board of Bharti Airtel at its meeting held on 17 February 2021 has constituted a 'Special Committee of Directors' to consider and evaluate in detail, various options (or combination thereof) for reorganisation of businesses and shareholding structure of the Company and its various subsidiaries to achieve required flexibility and sharper focus on digital and non-telecom businesses of the Company to enable any unlocking of enhanced value for its stakeholders.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU