Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical allots 48,000 equity shares under ESOS

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical has allotted 48,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each on 17 February 2021 to the grantees who had exercised their options under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme 2016.

With this allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 125,51,69,992/- divided into 62,75,84,996 number of equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

