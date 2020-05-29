Board of Blue Star approves NCD issue aggregating Rs 350 cr

JUST IN
At meeting held on 29 May 2020

The Board of Blue Star at its meeting held on 29 May 2020 has approved an issue of 3,000 unsecured, Non-Convertible Debentures, having face value of Rs 10 lakhs each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 300 crore, with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 50 crores, aggregating to Rs 350 crore, on a private placement basis.

First Published: Fri, May 29 2020. 10:41 IST

