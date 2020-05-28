JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Automobile Corporation Of Goa reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Cadila Healthcare receives EIR for Baddi facility

Topics
Health Medical Pharma

Capital Market 

Cadila Healthcare announced that the Company's formulations manufacturing facility located at Baddi, India has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR). The EIR report stated that the classification of the facility is 'No Action Indicated (NAI)'.

The USFDA had conducted an inspection at the facility from 2nd to 9th March, 2020. The audit had ended with nil observations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 19:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU