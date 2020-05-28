SPARC and Sun Pharma enter into licensing agreement for a potential dermatology product

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced a worldwide licensing agreement on the development and commercialization of SCD-044 which is being evaluated as a potential oral treatment for atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and other auto-immune disorders. SCD-044 is entering phase 2 clinical trials.

Under terms of the license agreement, Sun Pharma will pay SPARC an upfront payment of US$ 20 million.

SPARC will also be eligible to receive up to US$ 125 million as milestone payments contingent upon the achievement of clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, as well as tiered royalties on sales. Sun Pharma will be responsible for the development, regulatory filings, manufacturing and commercialization of the product globally.

