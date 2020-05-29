Wipro appoints CEO and MD

With effect from 06 July 2020

Wipro announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective 06 July 2020.

Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as CEO and MD on 01 June 2020. Rishad Premji will oversee the day to day operations of the company until 05 July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)