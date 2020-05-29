Board of Wipro approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 29 May 2020The Board of Wipro at its meeting held on 29 May 2020 has approved the appointment of Deepak M Satwalekar as an Additional Director in the capacity of lndependent Director for a term of 5 years with effect from 01 July 2020, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. The Board has taken note of resignation of Arundhati Bhattacharya as an lndependent Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours of 30 June 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU