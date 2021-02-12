Board of Bosch approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 11 February 2021

The Board of Bosch at its meeting held on 11 February 2021 has approved the following change in directorate:

Appointed S.C. Srinivasan as a Joint Managing Director with effect from 12 February 2021.

Cessation of Sandeep N as an Alternate Director to Dr. Stefan Hartung w.e.f. 11 February 2021.

Appointment of Mr. Sandeep N. as an Additional Director designated as an Executive Director with effect from 12 February 2021.

Appointment of Karsten Mueller as an Alternate Director to Dr. Stefan Hartung with effect from 12 February 2021.

Appointment of Karsten Mueller (consequent to his appointment as an Alternate Director) as a Whole-time Director with effect from 12 February 2021.

