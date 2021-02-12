Infosys to further invest in Mumbai based UAV systems manufacturer

-
ALSO READ
BEML signs MoUs to explore, enhance business in defence & aerospace
BEML signs MoUs with 11 entities at Aero India 2021
Infosys to hire 12,000 American workers in next two years
Infosys partners with ASU to enhance learning using digital solutions
Ramco Systems to deploy Ramco Aviation Software for CHI Aviation
-
Infosys has agreed with ideaForge Technology, leading UAV systems manufacturing company, to invest an additional US$1.0 million (earlier, the Company had invested US$ 1.5 million in 2016) taking the cumulative investment to US$ 2.5 million as of date), subject to necessary closing conditions.
ideaForge's UAV systems are increasingly being used across wide spectrum of organizations. Several customers of Infosys have also embraced UAV systems as they digitalize rapidly.
The investment is intended to be utilized on R&D, sales, marketing, business development and working capital needs at ideaForge. This is expected to enhance joint capabilities to help our customers better.
Based out of Mumbai, ideaForge is a leading UAV systems manufacturer known for rugged and highprecision UAV systems. The systems are used extensively for inspection, surveillance and mapping with integrated vertical solutions across Defense, Homeland Security, Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Energy and Utilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU