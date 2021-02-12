Infosys to further invest in Mumbai based UAV systems manufacturer

Infosys has agreed with ideaForge Technology, leading UAV systems manufacturing company, to invest an additional US$1.0 million (earlier, the Company had invested US$ 1.5 million in 2016) taking the cumulative investment to US$ 2.5 million as of date), subject to necessary closing conditions.

ideaForge's UAV systems are increasingly being used across wide spectrum of organizations. Several customers of Infosys have also embraced UAV systems as they digitalize rapidly.

The investment is intended to be utilized on R&D, sales, marketing, business development and working capital needs at ideaForge. This is expected to enhance joint capabilities to help our customers better.

Based out of Mumbai, ideaForge is a leading UAV systems manufacturer known for rugged and highprecision UAV systems. The systems are used extensively for inspection, surveillance and mapping with integrated vertical solutions across Defense, Homeland Security, Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Energy and Utilities.

