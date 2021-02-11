Hathway Cable & Datacom divests 51% stake held in Hathway Palampur

-
Hathway Cable & Datacom has entered into an Agreement for disposing its entire 51% i.e. 15,300 Equity Shares of Hathway Palampur, Subsidiary Company on 11 February 2021, for which the Company has received a consideration of Rs. 8.10 lakh.
Pursuant to the same, Hathway Palampur has ceased to be a Subsidiary of the Company.
Hathway Palampur being a non- operating Company, its contribution to the consolidated turnover of the Company as well as to its Networth for the F. Y. 2019-20 was NIL.
