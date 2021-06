Board of Brightcom Group approves fund raising up to Rs 1500 cr

At meeting held on 28 June 2021

The Board of Brightcom Group at its meeting held on 28 June 2021 has approved to raise up to Rs 1500 crore by way of further issue of securities including warrants and bonds (whether convertible or non convertible) or any combination thereof through a preferential issue and/or Qualified Institutions Placements by the Company (QIP) or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilized for augmenting long term cash resources, funding inorganic growth opportunities in the area of the Company's operations and adjacencies.

