Board of SVP Global Ventures decides to hive off unit for step-down subsidiary

The Board of SVP Global Ventures at its meeting held on 29 June 2021 has mounted an opinion to hive off South unit of Platinum Textiles, step-down subsidiary of the company, for which the Board has constituted the Committee to foresee various avenues & methodology in the best interest of the Company to conclude the hiving off subject to necessary statutory approvals.
