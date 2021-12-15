SpiceJet enters into settlement agreement with De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

SpiceJet announced that on 13 December 2021 it has entered into a settlement agreement with the aircraft manufacturer of DHC-8-400 aircraft (De Havilland Aircraft of Canada) wherein the parties have agreed to settle all their disputes under and related to the aircraft purchase agreement and component solution agreement, subject to compliance with the terms of settlement.

All related proceedings before the UK Court and Execution proceedings before the Delhi High Court have been stayed and will be withdrawn upon compliance with the settlement terms.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)