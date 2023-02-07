Board of Capri Global Capital to consider specific terms of rights issue

On 13 February 2023

The Board of Capri Global Capital will meet on 13 February 2023 to consider, discuss and decide various matters in connection with the Rights Issue, including the specific terms of the Rights Issue, such as the determination of the Rights Issue price and related payment mechanism, rights entitlement ratio, the record date and timing of the Rights Issue and approval of letter of offer to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

