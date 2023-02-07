HCL America Inc. commences cash tender offer for up to USD 125 mn of its Senior Notes

HCL America Inc., a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of HCL Technologies incorporated under the laws of California, United States of America has today announced its proposal for a Cash Tender Offer for up to USD 125 million of its USD 500 million 1.375% Senior Notes (Notes) that were issued with a maturity date of March 2026.

This tender offer (comprising up to 25% of the Notes issued) is in respect of the Notes that were issued by HCL America Inc. in March 2021 and were unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HCL Technologies.

