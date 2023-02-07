HCL America Inc. commences cash tender offer for up to USD 125 mn of its Senior Notes

-
ALSO READ
Cipla announces dissolution of step-down subsidiary
Aurobindo Pharma's step-down subsidiary to commercialize Ryzneuta in the United States
RateGain Travel gains on incorporating step down subsidiary in UAE
KIMS announces sale of its step-down subsidiary Suryateja Healthcare
Information Technology shares edge higher
-
This tender offer (comprising up to 25% of the Notes issued) is in respect of the Notes that were issued by HCL America Inc. in March 2021 and were unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by HCL Technologies.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU