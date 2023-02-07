Tamilnad Mercantile Bank revises MCLRs and RLLR

With effect from 07 February 2023

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank has revised the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) & the Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2023 as under:

Overnight MCLR - 7.75%

One month MCLR - 7.75%

Three month MCLR - 8.50%

Six month MCLR - 8.75%

One year MCLR - 9.15%

RLLR - 9.10%

