PM inaugurates HAL's new helicopter factory in Karnataka

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated HAL's New Helicopter Factory to the nation at a function at Gubbi (Tumkuru), Karnataka on 6 February 2023.

He also unveiled a Light Utility Helicopter produced by HAL.

The Light Utility Helicopter initially being built in this factory is an indigenously designed and developed 3-ton class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with unique feature of high manoeuvrability Initially, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year and it can be enhanced to 60 and then 90 helicopters per year in a phased manner.

The factory will also produce Indian Multi Role Helicopter (IMRH) and undertake Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of helcopters in the future.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 09:29 IST

