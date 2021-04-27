Board of Coforge approves allotment of Non-Convertible Bonds aggregating Rs 340 cr

The Board of Coforge has approved allotment of up to 3400 Unsecured, Listed, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Bonds of face value of Rs 10 lakh (NCB) each aggregating up to Rs 340 crore to identified investors on a private placement basis on terms and conditions as mentioned in the Information Memorandum for the said issue as submitted with the BSE.

The NCBs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) Segment of BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)