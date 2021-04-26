DNEG wins Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' for its work on TENET

-
Prime Focus announced that DNEG was recognised at the 93rd Academy Awards last night with the Oscar for 'Best Visual Effects' for its work on 'TENET', directed by long-term collaborator Christopher Nolan.
DNEG's VFX team, led by Overall VFX Supervisor Andrew Jackson and DNEG VFX Supervisor Andrew Lockley, helped to deliver highly-complex sequences to convey the film's concepts of reverse entropy and time inversion, collaborating closely with the special effects team to create a seamless world for the characters to inhabit.
This is the fifth Academy Award win for DNEG in the last seven years, and its sixth win in total; the company has previously been recognised by the Academy for its work on 'First Man', 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Ex Machina', 'Interstellar' and 'Inception'.
It follows the team's BAFTA win for 'TENET' earlier this month.
