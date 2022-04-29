Board of Integra Essentia approves terms of rights issue

-
-
At meeting held on 28 April 2022The Board of Integra Essentia at its meeting held on 28 April 2022 has approved the terms of the rights issue of equity shares of the company:
Issue size - up to 27,66,84,812 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each for an amount aggregating up to Rs 49.80 crore.
Issue price - Rs 1.80 per equity share (including premium of Re 0.80 per share)
Record date - 05 May 2022
Rights issue opening date - 16 May 2022
Last date for renunciation of rights entitlement - 24 May 2022
Rights issue closing date - 30 May 2022.
Rights entitlement ratio - 33 equity shares for every 13 equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company.
Outstanding equity shares prior to rights issue - 10,89,97,047 equity shares of Re 1 each.
Outstanding equity shares post rights issue - 38,56,81,859 equity shares of Re 1 each.
Terms of payment - full amount of Rs 1.80 per equity shares payable on application.
