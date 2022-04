Mahindra & Mahindra update on scheme of merger by absorption

Scheme becomes effect from 29 April 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the certified copy of the National Company Law Tribunal's order sanctioning the scheme of merger by absorption of Mahindra Engineering and Chemical Products (First Transferor Company or MECPL), Retail Initiative Holdings (Second Transferor Company or RIHL), Mahindra Retail (Third Transferor Company or MRL)with Mahindra and Mahindra (Transferee Company) has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra on 29 April 2022. Thus, the scheme becomes effective from 29 April 2022.

Accordingly, the merger by absorption of MECPL, RIHL and MRL with the Company stands completed.

