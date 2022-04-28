Board of Sterlite Technologies approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr via equity route

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter
Board of G G Engineering approves raising up to Rs 100 cr via equity route
Board of J & K Bank approves Tier II capital raising up to Rs 1000 cr
Sterlite Tech to mull fund raising on 28 April
Board of AAVAS Financiers to consider fund raising via debt route
-
At meeting held on 28 April 2022The Board of Sterlite Technologies at its meeting held on 28 April 2022 has approved fund raising up to Rs 1000 crore by issue of equity shares, any financial instruments and/or security convertible into]equity shares, combination of such securities by way of one or more public and/or private offerings, qualified institutions placements and/or preferential allotments and/or rights offering or any combination thereof or any other method in accordance with the provisions of applicable laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU