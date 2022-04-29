Varroc divests its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in Americas and Europe

To retain its 4-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.

Varroc Engineering has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE of France to divest its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in the Americas and Europe. The divestment is part of VEL's (Varroc) strategy to align its resources with the high value and high growth primary markets in China, India, and the two-wheeler sector globally.

The Euro 600 million transaction will see Varroc divesting its lighting System operations in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, and Morocco.

Varroc will also continue to operate its China JV and other international 2-wheeler businesses in countries like Italy and Vietnam and global electronics businesses in Poland and Romania. The company is retaining its 4-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.

The planned divestment of Varroc's 4-wheeler lighting systems businesses in the Americas and Europe will ensure enhanced shareholders' value, sustainable growth, and further development of its R&D facilities and engineering capabilities.

