Varroc divests its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in Americas and Europe

-
ALSO READ
Satin Creditcare Network Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Volumes jump at Varroc Engineering Ltd counter
Varroc Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 265.16 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Suprajit Engineering acquires Light Duty Cable biz of Kongsberg Automotive
Sandhar Tech applies for PLI scheme
-
To retain its 4-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.Varroc Engineering has signed a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE of France to divest its 4-wheeler lighting systems operations in the Americas and Europe. The divestment is part of VEL's (Varroc) strategy to align its resources with the high value and high growth primary markets in China, India, and the two-wheeler sector globally.
The Euro 600 million transaction will see Varroc divesting its lighting System operations in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Turkey, and Morocco.
Varroc will also continue to operate its China JV and other international 2-wheeler businesses in countries like Italy and Vietnam and global electronics businesses in Poland and Romania. The company is retaining its 4-wheeler lighting operations in Asia.
The planned divestment of Varroc's 4-wheeler lighting systems businesses in the Americas and Europe will ensure enhanced shareholders' value, sustainable growth, and further development of its R&D facilities and engineering capabilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU