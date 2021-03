Board of Confidence Petroleum India approves setting up manufacturing units

At meeting held on 09 March 2021

The Board of Confidence Petroleum India at its meeting held on 09 March 2021 has decided to set-up CNG-High Pressure Cylinder manufacturing unit near Nagpur with a capacity of 3.60 lakh cylinders per annum of various capacities.

The Board has also decided to workout feasibility for putting Cryogenic Cylinder manufacturing unit near Nagpur having capacity of 1.5 lakh units per annum of various capacities.

The Board has also given approval for putting LNG Tanks manufacturing unit in Nagpur.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)