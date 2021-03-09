Indoco announces launch of Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1% in U.S.

Indoco Remedies announces the launch of Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1% in the United States, the first generic version of AZOPT by Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The product is developed and manufactured by Indoco Remedies for TEVA at its facility in Goa.

The ANDA approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1%, is used to treat high pressure inside the eye due to ocular hypertension and open-angle glaucoma. Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1% works by decreasing the amount of fluid within the eye.

The US market size of this product is $184 million, according to IQVIA data as of December, 2020.

