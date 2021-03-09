HFCL deploys working model of the PM-WANI scheme in Baslambi, Haryana

Leading Indian Wi-Fi brand IO by HFCL jointly with VVDN Technologies, a leading product engineering & manufacturing company along with i2e1, a leading core solutions provider, today announced setting up of a model PM-WAN I village in Baslambi, Haryana.

This model village will provide high speed Wi-Fi to all residents of the otherwise poorly connected Village Baslambi located in Farrukh Nagar Tehsil, Gurugram.

The model village showcases HFCL IO's PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi Access Points integrated with core solutions by i2e1, an IIT Delhi-based startup that has been one of the major contributors towards conceptualizing the PM-WAN I model whilst working closely with TRAI and DoT.

Relying on its indigenously developed secure Wi-Fi solutions and utilizing its high performance point-to-point radios for bringing high-speed backhaul connectivity to this remote village, HFCL jointly with VVDN's expert wireless teams have created a robust high speed Wi-Fi network integrated with i2e1 core providing Internet services in the area for the use and benefit of the locals.

VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, has been the preferred manufacturing partner of HFCL for Making in India all their Wi-Fi and unlicensed band radio solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)