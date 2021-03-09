HFCL deploys working model of the PM-WANI scheme in Baslambi, Haryana

Leading Indian Wi-Fi brand IO by HFCL jointly with VVDN Technologies, a leading product engineering & manufacturing company along with i2e1, a leading core solutions provider, today announced setting up of a model PM-WAN I village in Baslambi, Haryana.
This model village will provide high speed Wi-Fi to all residents of the otherwise poorly connected Village Baslambi located in Farrukh Nagar Tehsil, Gurugram.
The model village showcases HFCL IO's PM-WANI compliant Wi-Fi Access Points integrated with core solutions by i2e1, an IIT Delhi-based startup that has been one of the major contributors towards conceptualizing the PM-WAN I model whilst working closely with TRAI and DoT.
Relying on its indigenously developed secure Wi-Fi solutions and utilizing its high performance point-to-point radios for bringing high-speed backhaul connectivity to this remote village, HFCL jointly with VVDN's expert wireless teams have created a robust high speed Wi-Fi network integrated with i2e1 core providing Internet services in the area for the use and benefit of the locals.
VVDN Technologies, a premier product engineering and manufacturing company, has been the preferred manufacturing partner of HFCL for Making in India all their Wi-Fi and unlicensed band radio solutions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU