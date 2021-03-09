L&T dispatches first 700 MWe Steam Generators for Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojna

The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen & Toubro dispatched the first out of four 700 MWe Steam Generators for the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana (GHAVP) 1&2 project in 36 months, creating a new global benchmark in the nuclear manufacturing industry.

This hi-tech equipment was manufactured at L&T's state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Hazira and Vadodara Heavy Engineering Works (VHEW).

This Global benchmark is a result of dedicated efforts put in by teams of NPCIL and L&T, which ensured early delivery of the Steam Generator by 12 months with the highest standards of quality despite the challenging period of the COVID-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)