Business Standard

Board of Cosmo Films approves additional investment in specialized BOPET film project

At meeting held on 01 September 2020

The Board of Cosmo Films at its meeting held on 01 September 2020 has approved resuming further investment into the new line for Specialized BOPET Film at Aurangabad, Maharasthra, India which was on hold since November 2018. The revised project cost will be Rs.300 crore and will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and loans. The commercial production will commence by Q2 FY2022-23

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 10:12 IST

