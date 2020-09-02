NLC India commences activities of Unit #7 of TPS II

NLC India announced that subsequent to the fire incident in Unit#5 of TPS II on 01 July 2020, all the four units of Stage II (4x210MW) had been ordered to be shut down for immediate safety audit.

After complying with the recommendations of the Committees, and completing the safety audit, with the statutory clearances, the lighting up activities commenced in Unit#7 on 31 August 2020 and the unit was synchronized with the grid at 03:06 hrs. on 01 September 2020.

Two other units of stage - II i.e.

Unit#6 and Unit#4, are expected to be in service immediately after obtaining the statutory clearances. Unit #5 shall be lighted up after rectifying the damages as recommended by the Committees and after obtaining statutory clearances.

