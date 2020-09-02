Indian Bank revises MCLRs effective 3 Sep

-
ALSO READ
RBI Announces Rs 50,000 crore Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)
Fed signals it will likely hold rates near zero for months
Indian Bank cuts various lending rates from April 1
US Stocks climb as Fed vows more support, keeps rates steady
Federal Reserve to set up lending facility for central banks
-
Indian Bank has reviewed the existing Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLRs) of the Bank and decided to reduce the MCLR for one year Tenor by 05 basis points effective from 03 September 2020.
The details are as under:
Overnight - 7.05% One month - 7.10% Three months - 7.25% Six months - 7.30% One year - 7.30%
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU