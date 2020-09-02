Indian Bank revises MCLRs effective 3 Sep

Indian Bank has reviewed the existing Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLRs) of the Bank and decided to reduce the MCLR for one year Tenor by 05 basis points effective from 03 September 2020.

The details are as under:

Overnight - 7.05% One month - 7.10% Three months - 7.25% Six months - 7.30% One year - 7.30%

