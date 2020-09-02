JUST IN
Majesco update on partnership with CapSpecialty

Majesco announced that CapSpecialty, a leading provider of specialty insurance for small to mid-sized businesses in the U. S., has successfully upgraded Majesco Billing for P&C to Version 11 on Majesco CloudInsurer.

In parallel, they implemented Majesco Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) and Majesco Digital1st Electronic Billing and Payments (EBP) applications. These implementations reconfirm their long-term partnership with Majesco.

