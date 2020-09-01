JUST IN
Indiamart Intermesh divests 70% stake held in Ten Times Online

Indiamart Intermesh has divested 70% stake in the equity share capital of Ten Times Online.

Consequent to the said partial disinvestment by way of sale of equity shares, Ten Times Online has ceased to be a Wholly Owned Subsidiary and is now only an Associate Company of Indiamart Intermesh which continues to hold 30% of the stake in the said Company.

