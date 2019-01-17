JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Kwality intimates of appointment of Interim Resolution Professional

Competition Commission fines Panasonic and Godrej for cartelization
Business Standard

Board of Cyient deliberates on buyback of shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 17 January 2019

The Board of Cyient at its meeting held on 17 January 2019 has decided that further deliberations are required in order to take a decision on the proposal of buyback, and accordingly decided to take up the discussion regarding the buyback at a later date. The Company shall comply with SEBI LODR Regulations and other applicable laws in this regard.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 18:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements