Board of Burnpur Cement re-considers proposed reduction of capital

-
ALSO READ
Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.41 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Bengal man shot dead
WB: 7-year-old girl gang-raped, murdered; family vandalises police vehicle
Road overbridge landslip affects train services in Asansol
Guv dissuaded by WB govt from visiting riot-hit area in Asansol-Raniganj, SC told
-
At meeting held on 17 January 2019The Board of Burnpur Cement at its meeting held on 17 January 2019 has re-considered the proposed reduction of capital and decided that up on reduction of the paid up value of each equity share from Rs. 10/ each to Rs.2/ each, simultaneously five equity shares of Rs. 2 each shall be consolidated into one equity share of Rs. 10 each. Accordingly, in effect, for every five equity shares of Rs. 10 each, each the shareholder shall get one equity share of Rs. 10 each.
Since the reduction of capital shall be on proportionate basis, there shall not be any change in percentage shareholding of any shareholder of the Company, except adjustment due to fractional entitlement.
The proposed reduction of capital shall be subject to approval of the members, National Company law Tribunal and other requisite authority.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU