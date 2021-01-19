Adani Enterprises update on airport business

-
-
Adani Enterprises announced that Adani Jaipur International Airport, Adani Guwahati International Airport and Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company have signed the Concession Agreement on 19 January, 2021 with Airports Authority of India for the operations, management and development of Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram Airports respectively.
