ITI announces change in Govt. nominee director

ITI announced the appointment of Lt General Milind N Bhurke, VSM, Signal Officer-in Chief as Government Director on the Board of the Company vice Lt Genera) Rajeev Sabherwal, AVSM, VSM, SO-in-C (since retired) for a period of three years or till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earliest.
