Board of Easy Trip Planners approves acquisition of Traviate Online

At meeting held on 28 October 2021The Board of Easy Trip Planners at its meeting held on 28 October 2021 has approved the following :
The Company has entered into a non-binding agreement with the Traviate Online(Investee Company) for acquisition of Investee Company, who is a Travel B2B marketplace. The proposed acquisition will provide Easy Trip Planners access to exploring new opportunities in the Travel sector and to achieve the targets and promoting the same industry. This acquisition is subject to finalization of definitive agreements, customary closing conditions and other necessary approvals, as may be required.
