ABB India shifts its corporate office to a sustainable and digitalized facility

ABB India today announced that it has moved its corporate and business office to an integrated, sustainable, and digitalized facility within its own Peenya campus in Bangalore. The facility, named Disha, will house the corporate office, along with the offices of Electrification and Motion businesses alongside Process Automation business in the same campus.
Located in one of the prime industrial areas of Bengaluru, the campus minimizes carbon footprint by sourcing 90 percent electricity from renewable sources; it reduces 55 percent load on potable water with intelligent fixtures and with 98 percent of its waste recycled, almost reaches its target of zero waste to landfill. The 15 acres campus has a green cover of about 30 percent.
