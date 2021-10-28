Board of MPS approves buyback of equity shares

-
ALSO READ
White Knights offers Innovative end-to-end Real Estate Consultancy Services
Students from SP Jain's inaugural Bachelor of Data Science cohort secure jobs in Australia, India and Vietnam
Indo Count Industries partners with British designer Jasper Conran
MPS consolidated net profit rises 36.69% in the March 2021 quarter
MPS standalone net profit rises 45.78% in the March 2021 quarter
-
At meeting held on 27 October 2021The Board of MPS at its meeting held on 27 October 2021 has approved buyback of up to 9,44,444 equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 10 each (representing up to 5.23% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company as on 31 March 2021) at a price of Rs 900 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 85 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU